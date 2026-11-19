Police in Mangochi have warned schoolchildren against sexual abuse, drug use and alcohol consumption as they step up efforts to protect learners from dangers that threaten their education and future.

Officers from Mangochi Police Station delivered the warning during an awareness campaign at Elephant Rock Academy, where they urged learners to recognise abuse, protect themselves and report suspicious behaviour.

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Senior police officer James Kumbikano said police were working with schools and communities to prevent violence against children and promote responsible behaviour among young people.

He warned that sexual abuse, drug use and alcohol consumption could derail learners’ education and destroy their future opportunities.

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“Sexual abuse, drug and substance abuse and alcohol consumption can negatively affect your lives and destroy the future you are working hard to build,” said Kumbikano.

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He urged learners not to suffer in silence when they experience or witness abuse, encouraging them to seek help from teachers, parents or the police.

“Do not remain silent when you experience or witness abuse. Speak out and seek assistance from teachers, parents or the police,” he said.

Elephant Rock Academy director Daniel Chilembo commended the police for taking the campaign to schools, saying the engagement would help learners understand their rights and how to protect themselves from abuse.

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Chilembo also raised concerns over some Kabaza operators who disregard traffic regulations, putting passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

He said the police’s engagement on road safety was equally important as bicycle taxis remain a common means of transport in communities where conventional public transport is limited.