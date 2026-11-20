Mulanje District Council is set to hand out contracts worth over K17 billion for 11 projects, including four health facilities, two roads, a police unit and a secondary school.

The council has published a notice of intention to award contracts, dated 18 November 2026, which names the winning bidder for each project and the amount it will be paid.

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The 11 contracts add up to K17,057,278,926.55.

Graphic: Malawi24

The biggest single award is K2.31 billion to Fidelis Construction Limited to build Nkuta Health Centre in Mulanje South East Constituency.

Jfive-Kobe Construction JV will get K2.18 billion for Nansomba Health Centre in Mulanje Central, while Meratone Construction has been picked to build N’zongwe Community Day Secondary School in Mulanje Limbuli for K2.16 billion.

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Thundu Building Contractors will be paid K2.03 billion to upgrade Chinyama Health Centre in Mulanje Bale into a community hospital, and Uncle Joe Investments and T & T Projects JV will get K1.57 billion for Msikawanjala Health Centre in the same constituency.

Health facilities alone take about K8.08 billion, almost half of the total.

On roads, Rays Construction will rehabilitate the Mulomba/Kamwendo Road in Mulanje North for K1.87 billion, while a joint venture of Ebhayi Limited and Shimmering Towers Construction will work on Njedza Ring Road in Mulanje South for K1.55 billion.

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Mulanje South West Constituency has three projects worth K2.66 billion: Chikhwaza Police Unit (K1.17 billion, to a joint venture of Maganizo Ndimatenda Civil Engineering, MBS Construction and Blue Wave), two teacher houses at Naming’azi Primary School (K769 million, to WaterTech Construction) and two solar-powered piped water supply systems (K729 million, to Tapita Development Construction Limited).

The two teacher houses at Naming’azi will cost about K385 million each. In comparison, Sharkprase Construction will build two classroom blocks with toilets at Nankuyu Primary School in Mulanje West for K720 million, which is less than the cost of the two houses.

The notice does not say where the money for the projects is coming from.

Full list of winning bidders

Graphic: Malawi24

Project Winning bidder Amount (MK) Nkuta Health Centre, Mulanje South East Fidelis Construction Limited 2,305,414,312.75 Nansomba Health Centre, Mulanje Central Jfive-Kobe Construction JV 2,179,604,416.55 N’zongwe Community Day Secondary School, Mulanje Limbuli Meratone Construction 2,163,134,146.95 Upgrading Chinyama Health Centre to a community hospital, Mulanje Bale Thundu Building Contractors 2,026,787,621.61 Rehabilitation of Mulomba/Kamwendo Road, Mulanje North Rays Construction 1,871,726,886.75 Msikawanjala Health Centre, Mulanje Bale Uncle Joe Investments and T & T Projects JV 1,572,940,594.37 Rehabilitation of Njedza Ring Road, Mulanje South Ebhayi Limited & Shimmering Towers Construction JV 1,554,443,900.63 Chikhwaza Police Unit, Mulanje South West Maganizo Ndimatenda Civil Engineering/MBS Construction/Blue Wave JV 1,165,045,293.50 Two teacher houses, Naming’azi Primary School, Mulanje South West WaterTech Construction 769,310,388.88 Two solar-powered piped water supply systems, Mulanje South West Tapita Development Construction Limited 728,722,401.01 Two classroom blocks and toilets, Nankuyu Primary School, Mulanje West Sharkprase Construction 720,148,963.55 Total 17,057,278,926.55

Under the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act, bidders who lost have until midnight on 3 December 2026 to ask for a debriefing or to lodge a complaint about the decision before the contracts are signed.