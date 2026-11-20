Jephta Bema, a Lilongwe-based reggae artist professionally known as Rejected, has released “Yankho,” a collaborative single with Ray Jay that promotes perseverance in the face of adversity.

The track, produced by Junior Beats, is currently available on YouTube and various streaming platforms.



Rejected stated that the song was inspired by the challenges of life and the efforts individuals make to overcome them.



“‘Yankho’ is a prayer to Almighty God, asking Him to answer our pleas,” he said.



He further noted that a response from God during difficult times can silence critics and compel them to acknowledge one’s success.



In his verse, Rejected addresses individuals who celebrate the misfortunes of others, while Ray Jay directs his message toward those who attempt to restrict the ambitions of their peers.

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The song serves as a reflection on how those who previously doubted the artists’ prospects may now be compelled to recognise their progress.



“Yankho” stands as a testament to resilience and the enduring pursuit of success despite opposition.