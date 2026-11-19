The newly formed The Rap Assembly brings together four established names in Malawian hip-hop, Phyzix, Mfumu Hyphen (formerly Young K), GD of Daredevilz, and Barry One. Their new track, “Tiye Nazo,” has already sparked discussion among listeners, with Hyphen’s verse emerging as an early talking point.



Released on Wednesday, the 3:22 song follows a verse-and-chorus format. In his 12-bar opening verse, Hyphen raps:



Advertisements “I was trying to be nice to everybody they sent to me, I was going off the energy.”



His performance has set tongues wagging, particularly among fans who have wondered whether the lines refer to IKK, with whom Hyphen has previously been linked in a lyrical dispute.



Earlier this year on ZanyimboTV, the “Anakabango” star drew attention when he pointedly left IKK off the list, despite IKK’s standing claim as the country’s current leading hip-hop voice.



Advertisements The omission landed as a quiet diss. Now listeners are combing Hyphen’s “Tiye Nazo” bars for the follow-up shot, though “Tiye Nazo” does not name IKK directly.



A YouTube user named Daniel Machine commented shortly after the song’s release, at around 6 p.m.:



“Team Mfumu Hyphen, let’s gather here.”



Advertisements By the time this article was being prepared, the comment had received 62 likes while the track’s views were at 33,000.



Phyzix’s second verse has also received a warm response, with listeners praising its flow, punchlines, and carefully arranged rhymes.



Barry One closes the track with the third verse, recalling his metaphorical writing style and veteran presence.



One bar reads: “The pioneer who run things without seeking attention.”



GD, also of Daredevilz and known for his hardcore delivery, delivers the chorus with a melodic approach.



His contribution highlights his versatility as a rapper, singer, and producer of the track.



His chorus acts as a bridge between the verses, giving the song a melodic centre.



Together, the four artists turn “Tiye Nazo” into a lyrical relay, each bringing a distinct style to the track.



They entered the music scene in the early 2000s and have spent more than two decades in the industry.



Two decades in, “Tiye Nazo” is a reminder that veterans don’t fade, they just pass the mic to each other, and the audience is still listening.