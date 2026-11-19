Zambia may have Yo Maps, but Malawians are giving “Don’t Call” the bigger push, accounting for more than 62 percent of the song’s early YouTube audience.



Malawi has attracted the largest share of viewers for “Don’t Call,” the latest collaboration between Malawian singer Kell Kay, Temwa, and Zambian sensation Yo Maps. The result has put Zambia, Yo Maps’s home country, well behind its neighbour in the track’s early YouTube audience.



Advertisements Released on November 12, the song has since surpassed 824,000 YouTube views. At the four-day mark, when the view counter reached 700,000, the audience was distributed as follows:



Viewership share at the four-day mark



Malawi: 62.3%

Zambia: 21.3%

South Africa: 9.4%

Mozambique: 1.4%

Tanzania: 0.5%



Advertisements The figures show that Malawi accounted for nearly three times as many views as Zambia during that period.



Although Yo Maps is one of Zambia’s leading artists, his home market generated a substantially smaller share of the song’s early audience.



The result contrasts with the track’s strong presence in Zambia, where it has continued to feature on charts and receive airplay in clubs and public venues.



Advertisements Its popularity at home, however, has not translated into a comparable share of YouTube views.



“Don’t Call” is the fourth collaboration between Kell Kay and Yo Maps, following “Bangenelamo,” “Ma Rules,” and “Bana Pwanya.”



The track was produced by Tricky Beats, and its music video was filmed in Lusaka by Direktor Pablo.