Persons with disabilities have been urged to register with authorities to avoid missing out on government support programmes and essential services.



Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA) board member Funghai Mutsinze said registration was key to ensuring persons with disabilities are counted and included in social protection programmes, including the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP).



Mutsinze made the call in Balaka during the closing ceremony of the 2026 MACODA Flag Week.



He said registration would help authorities identify beneficiaries and ensure persons with disabilities access government assistance and other social amenities.



Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Martha Mzomera Ngwira also called on parents and guardians to ensure children with disabilities are registered instead of hiding them from society.



She said accurate records would help government plan better, allocate resources fairly and provide targeted support such as wheelchairs, assistive devices and specialised healthcare.



Mzomera Ngwira further urged traditional and local leaders to report cases of abuse, exploitation and neglect of persons with disabilities.



The 2026 MACODA Flag Week was held under the theme, “Register to be Counted: Enabling Effective Service Delivery to Persons with Disabilities.”