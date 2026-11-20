Police, parents and student leaders at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) have agreed to work together to protect students following a recent attack that left one student injured.



The agreement comes after a student was stoned by an unknown criminal, raising concerns over the safety of students travelling between the campus and their hostels.



Advertisements At a meeting held at Blantyre Civic Centre on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the three parties agreed to share responsibility for improving security around the campus and surrounding areas.



South West Region Police Commissioner Frank Kumukumu said police were concerned about the attack and regretted that it had happened.



He, however, described it as an isolated incident, saying police had gone two years without recording a similar case.



Advertisements Kumukumu said he had introduced additional patrol teams to increase police visibility around the campus and surrounding areas, assuring parents and students that police would work to prevent further attacks.



“Let’s work together. We need to protect our children here at MUBAS,” said Kumukumu.



MUBAS Parents Association Chairperson Paul Chipekwe said parents were deeply concerned by the incident and had approached police to find lasting solutions to protect students.



Advertisements Chipekwe proposed installing security lights along routes commonly used by students, while Kumukumu suggested involving other stakeholders in addressing the concern.



SRC President Emmanuel Mpakwe also asked police to increase patrols and revive the previous arrangement in which students were escorted from the campus to their hostels.



He thanked police for increasing their presence around the campus and pledged to encourage students to travel in groups at night to reduce their vulnerability to attacks.



The meeting brought together officers from South West Region Police Headquarters, Blantyre Police Station, Soche Police Station and Chichiri Police Unit, alongside representatives of the MUBAS Parents Association, SRC and the university’s Head of Security, Henry Banda.