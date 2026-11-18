For the first time in 45 years, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, marked his birthday without his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P. What was once one of Nigerian music’s most recognisable twin traditions has become another painful symbol of the P-Square brothers’ deepening feud.



The solo celebration follows Peter’s decision earlier this year to officially adopt a different birth date, ending decades of a shared birthday tradition that had long been a symbol of the twins’ bond both on and off the stage.



Advertisements Rudeboy took to social media to mark the occasion, sharing a video of himself seated alone at a dining table filled with food.



In the caption accompanying the post, he expressed gratitude and pride, writing: “+ 1 and on this day a king was born and blessed musically.”



The imagery of a lone celebrant at a generously set table quickly drew attention from fans and observers, many of whom read it as a quiet statement on the estrangement between the siblings who once performed as one of Africa’s biggest pop acts.



Advertisements The split birthday dates trace back to April 2026, when Peter Okoye, who performs under the stage name Mr P, announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was parting ways with their long-

shared November 18 birth date. Peter stated that November 30 would now serve as his official birthday, describing the move as a personal decision and thanking fans for their understanding. The

announcement effectively ended the public tradition of joint birthday tributes that had anchored the P-Square brand since their rise to fame in the 2000s.



Public reaction to Rudeboy’s solo celebration was mixed, with several social media users using the moment to call for reconciliation between the brothers. Among the voices was X user @dozzylala,

who wrote: “How do you even celebrate this when you and your twin (blood) brother are still each other? To be honest, there’s nothing to celebrate until you both make amends. No birthday wishes for either of you. Smh!” The comment reflected a broader sentiment among long- time fans who have watched the duo’s relationship deteriorate in full public view, with each new milestone now serving as a reminder of the unresolved rift.



The feud between Peter and Paul Okoye is rooted in long-running tensions over family, finances and control of the P-Square brand, with their elder brother Jude Okoye at the centre of the dispute.



Advertisements Jude served as the duo’s manager for years, and Peter repeatedly accused him of favouritism toward Paul and of financial mismanagement, alleging that group earnings were not being handled transparently. Those grievances first triggered a public split in 2017, when Peter formally severed ties with Jude and signalled the end of P-Square.



Although the brothers reconciled in 2021 and staged a widely celebrated comeback, the truce unravelled again in 2024 amid renewed accusations over money, cancelled shows and perceived unequal treatment. In-laws, including Peter’s wife Lola, were also drawn into the conflict, deepening the divide between the two households.



The decision by Peter to abandon the shared birthday is widely seen as the latest, and most symbolic, expression of a feud that has moved far beyond music into the deeply personal terrain of family loyalty and identity.