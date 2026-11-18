Malawian music star Onesimus has broken his musical silence with a new song, ‘Pretty Girl’, giving fans a taste of what could be a busy comeback after taking time off to settle down.



The ‘Solomon’ hitmaker, born Armstrong Kalua, dropped the new track on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, but this is no ordinary release.



Advertisements The song has landed an international television deal as the official soundtrack for the second season of South African drama series Spinners.



In an interview, Onesimus said the production is being aired on DStv’s Africa Magic and Mzansi Magic, as well as Canal+ in France, giving the Malawian star another opportunity to push his music beyond the country’s borders.



“Well, Pretty Girl is a song, it’s an official soundtrack for Spinners Season 2 that’s playing on DStv, Africa Magic, Mzansi Magic, as well as Canal Plus in France,” he said.



Advertisements But the release could be just the beginning of a bigger musical return, with Onesimus promising that 2027 will be different for his fans.



The singer revealed that his break was partly influenced by personal commitments as he took time to settle down, leaving his followers waiting for new music.



“Well, 2027, it’s gonna be a very different year. As you know, I was settling down, so I had to take my time off. My fans should expect great stuff, and I know they are happy that they’ve been waiting for new music,” he said.



Advertisements While he kept details of his upcoming projects under wraps, the musician hinted that Malawi should expect more from him.



“For the future, we’ll see what the future holds, but there’s more great stuff coming for Malawi. Thank you,” he added.