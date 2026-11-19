Fifteen students at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) have secured financial support to pursue their studies without the pressure of meeting some of the costs of higher education.



The students received scholarships and academic excellence awards on Tuesday under the Mo Excellence Programme, an initiative by National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc targeting needy and high-performing university students.



Advertisements Ten students received scholarships covering tuition fees, accommodation, health and stationery allowances, laptops and a K1.7 million stipend each.



Five other students received K1 million each and certificates of recognition for outstanding academic performance under the Dean’s List category.



Speaking during the presentation ceremony, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer Harold Jiya said investing in education was one way of breaking poverty cycles and building stronger communities.



Advertisements “We believe that education and higher education plays a transformative role in society. It breaks cycles of poverty, uplifts individuals and strengthens communities. It is beyond corporate social investment, it is building a nation,” said Jiya.



He urged the beneficiaries to work hard and use the opportunity to create opportunities for others.



“Let today’s investment in you become tomorrow’s investment in others. Go beyond the scholarship. Go beyond the hour. Do not simply aspire to be successful. Aspire to make a difference,” he said.



Advertisements MUST Vice Chancellor Mwapatsa Mipando said the scholarships would give beneficiaries greater room to concentrate on their studies while inspiring other students to work hard.



One of the beneficiaries, Nicole Saviour Msiska, a third-year Bachelor of Science in Computer Systems and Security student, said the support had eased her anxiety over tuition fees following a recent fee increase.



“I am genuinely happy to be awarded the scholarship. After the fees hike, we were worried about fees payment, but through the Mo Excellence Programme of NBM plc, we are here and we have received this opportunity,” she said.



Launched in March 2026, the programme aims to support 59 needy and deserving students across seven universities.



The initiative has also reached Mzuzu University, the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, with Catholic University, the University of Malawi and the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences yet to benefit.