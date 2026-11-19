Shaquille Gwengwe’s journey from non-league England to Newport County is a positive tale for Malawian football. The forward arrived in south Wales after a scoring campaign with Poole Town and didn’t take long to prove he can make the leap. His early goals drew interest from Newport fans and put him in the discussion regarding the attacking prospects of the club. Those who will follow the next fixtures can also claim the current Mozzartbet offer and look at the terms and local eligibility before taking advantage of any offer.

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His rise is an example of a Malawian player making a mark in the UK. However, it is the results that define Newport’s aspirations, not a single player’s performance.

On 18 June 2026, it was confirmed that Gwengwe had signed for Newport having scored 47 goals in all competitions for Poole Town during the 2025-26 season. He was also the recipient of the Golden Boot of the Southern League and the Golden Boot of the National Game Awards. The move marked a significant step up from playing at Southern League Premier South to League Two, and was the first time he had played in the Professional Football League.

It took some time for Gwengwe to fully settle. In the League Cup, he missed a penalty against AFC Wimbledon and, as a result, Newport lost in a shoot-out after a 1-1 draw. He responded well by scoring on his League Two debut in a 3-0 win against Rochdale.

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While he prefers the center, he has no issues playing out on the wing. With the level of fitness and strength required to compete at a high level in League Two, he’s doing well to keep up and make tactically sound decisions throughout.

The key performances igniting Newport’s season

The clearest sign of his potential came in August when he scored four times in five games, earning him a nomination as a League Two Player of the Month. Manager Hayden Mullins said it was well deserved, describing Gwengwe as “very eager to learn and work hard”.

His contributions included:

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– Scored on his League Two debut against Rochdale.

– Nominated for Player of the Month for August after scoring 4 goals.

– Scored against Grimsby Town on 26 September. The goal proved pivotal in securing Newport’s first home win of the season.

– Featured prominently in the side as the season progressed, earning starts against Colchester United and York City.

A team highlight was their 4-1 victory on 30 October against Chesterfield, a game Gwengwe missed through suspension.

By the numbers: The stats behind the success

The data in the league shows 5 goals in 10 appearances, 9 starts and 743 minutes. That is a goal every two games, or around 0.61 per 90 minutes – an impressive return in his first Football League campaign.

The same record shows Gwengwe has not contributed any assists in the league. There is one assist in the EFL Trophy, but cup and league totals are usually reported separately. There was no current on-field shots on goal available.

His goals help, but Newport’s points also rely on defensive organisation and contributions across the team. His scoring rate provides Mullins with attacking options and intensifies competition for positions in the frontline.

How one player rekindled promotion ambitions for ‘The Exiles’

The Newport’s position is a reflection of why it’s important to be optimistic and realistic. The Exiles sit 14th in the latest table (as of 12 November) with 18 points from 14 matches. They are not yet in the promotion places and the distance from the top sides will take a few more performances to make promotion a realistic prospect.

There are positives: a 1-0 win over Colchester, draws with York and Rotherham and a 4-1 win against Chesterfield. The 3-1 FA Cup victory over Walsall on 7 November boosted confidence but league consistency is key.

Newport managed a 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra on 14 November, and the next assignment is against Swindon Town on 21 November before heading off to Port Vale on 28 November. If the team is able to create chances regularly, then Gwengwe’s movement and finishing will be crucial.

Next steps: International recognition and future challenges

Gwengwe has already gained international recognition for his progress. He was first called up to the senior national team in September for qualification fixtures for the Africa Cup of Nations against South Sudan and Angola. It was a breakthrough for the 25-year-old and a positive sign for The Flames who will be looking to expand their attacking arsenal with his club experience.

His journey is not about goals, but he’s come out of prolific non-league days into a more difficult challenge and won the national spotlight. The young people of Malawi who are looking to take up opportunities in other countries may find inspiration in his journey.

Consistency is the next test. His movement and club responsibilities will be studied by defenders, and his duties as an international will require careful management. He has to get better at making decisions and stay effective in the areas where Mullins uses him.

For Newport County, retaining Gwengwe’s services will be a great boost for the promotion challenge. This is more so, given the strikers recent run of goal scoring form at the start of the season. If teammates can build on recent results and performances, Newport can be confident in looking up the league table.