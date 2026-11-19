Authorities in Mangochi are appealing for urgent financial and material support to rebuild a health centre left badly damaged by heavy winds, putting access to medical services for surrounding communities at risk.



Mangochi District Council says Phirilongwe Health Centre, which serves communities in the area of Traditional Authority Mtonda, needs urgent rehabilitation after a storm blew off its roofs on November 17, 2026.



District Council Public Relations Officer Bishop Witmos said four sections of the main health facility were completely damaged, while roofs of four staff houses were also affected. One staff house was partially damaged and the facility’s solar panel was affected.



Witmos said the council is looking to well-wishers and non-governmental organisations to help repair the damaged buildings, restore water supply systems and keep essential health services running.



He said the disaster affected 27 people from 12 households, including five children under five years and one pregnant woman.

Witnos

Witmos warned that the damage has compromised access to safe water and sanitation, while muddy roads and fuel shortages could make it difficult to respond to emergencies.



He said the situation is particularly worrying because the referral facility is 86 kilometres away, potentially making emergency transfers more difficult.



Senior Chief Chimwala also appealed for support, describing the condition of the health centre as pathetic and warning that patients would now have to travel long distances to seek treatment.



“My subjects and others from TA Mtonda will now be going to Mangochi District Hospital and Chilipa Health Facility to get health care services, which are far. I am appealing to non-governmental organisations to support the rehabilitation of the facility,” he said.



Mangochi is among districts experiencing heavy rains and strong winds that have damaged public infrastructure, including schools and health facilities.