A global gaming frenzy has erupted, with Malawi joining millions of players caught up in the excitement of one of the most anticipated video game releases in history.



Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has finally hit the global market after a 13-year wait, sending excitement through the gaming community and creating fresh opportunities for gamers and content creators.



Among Malawians embracing the release is Kelvin Kachingwe, popularly known as Voodoo Streams on social media, who has taken the game to his online audience through live streaming.



Kachingwe is reportedly the only Malawian streamer currently broadcasting GTA 6, giving local followers a chance to experience the new game through his live sessions.



Speaking to Malawi24, he said the release had generated massive excitement across Africa and the rest of the world, describing it as an opportunity for content creators to grow their audiences.



He said he wasted no time getting started, streaming for several hours immediately after the game became available.

Voodoo joins global

“It was released today around 12am and I immediately started streaming. I ended the stream at 6:30 in the morning. It has really had an impact, as my followers have increased,” said Kachingwe.



He added that the excitement could also translate into business opportunities for gaming zones and businesses selling gaming consoles as more people seek to experience the new release.



Kachingwe said the growing interest had encouraged some Malawians to pre-order the game, while others were purchasing gaming consoles to join the global gaming community.



Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida in the United States, GTA 6 takes players to the iconic Vice City. Its storyline follows Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who find themselves drawn into a world of crime and adventure. Lucia also becomes the first female lead protagonist in a mainline Grand Theft Auto game.



The game has also brought African music into the spotlight through its AfroBank FM radio station, which features music from African artists, including South African producer DJ Lag.



Nigerian music star Burna Boy is also associated with the station as a co-host alongside DJ and producer Jay Donaldson, giving African sounds an opportunity to reach a wider international audience through the gaming platform.