New Scorchers head coach Randy Waldrum has set his sights on transforming Malawi’s playing style, revealing ambitions to build a possession-based team inspired by the football philosophy of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.



However, the American tactician faces a race against time, with only four or possibly five international windows remaining before Malawi makes its historic debut at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.



Advertisements Waldrum, who was unveiled by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Wednesday in Lilongwe, says he wants the Scorchers to become more comfortable controlling matches through possession rather than relying heavily on counterattacking football.



Having closely followed Malawi’s impressive campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the former Nigeria women’s national team coach believes there are areas that need improvement despite the team’s recent success.



He particularly identified defensive organisation as an immediate concern, arguing that Malawi were sometimes too open during WAFCON, allowing opponents to exploit spaces between defensive lines and positional groups.



Advertisements “I think one of the things that you’ll see is, in my mind, if you know anything about my background, I’m a very attack-minded coach. I love to control games through possession,” Waldrum said.



He added that the team must improve its defensive discipline to compete against established football powers such as England, the United States and Japan at the World Cup.



The coach also wants to build on the attacking strengths of players such as Tabitha Chawinga and Temwa Chawinga, whose pace and ability to exploit spaces on counterattacks have been important to the Scorchers’ success.



Advertisements However, he believes the team must develop the ability to dictate matches by keeping possession, rather than depending primarily on quick transitions.



“Being able to control a game like Pep’s teams control games, right? That doesn’t happen overnight. That takes time,” he said.



Waldrum has nevertheless cautioned against expecting an immediate transformation, explaining that his first priority will be strengthening the team’s defensive structure before gradually introducing his preferred attacking philosophy.



He also revealed that Malawi’s forthcoming trip to China, where they are expected to face three FIFA top-50 ranked opponents in China, Thailand and Albania, will largely provide an opportunity to assess the squad rather than implement significant tactical changes.



According to Waldrum, the team will have only about three days of training before travelling, with the journey itself expected to take more than 20 hours.



The coach believes meaningful improvements will become more visible once he has sufficient time to work with the players.



His confidence is partly drawn from his experience with Nigeria’s Super Falcons ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where he had only 10 days to prepare the team.



Despite the limited preparation, Nigeria drew against Olympic champions Canada, defeated hosts Australia and drew with the Republic of Ireland to progress from their group.



They were eventually eliminated by England on penalties after a goalless draw in the round of 16.



FAM president Fleetwood Haiya, meanwhile, said Waldrum’s appointment was part of the association’s strategic plan to build a sustainable women’s national team and strengthen the technical department ahead of the World Cup.



Haiya explained that FAM considered it important to bring in a coach with the required qualifications and experience of competing at the highest level, saying Waldrum’s background with Nigeria at the World Cup made him suitable for the assignment.



He also acknowledged Fazili and his technical team for their contribution to Malawi’s historic WAFCON performance and maiden World Cup qualification, confirming that Fazili would remain part of the technical panel as an assistant coach.



Haiya further stressed that FAM’s ambitions go beyond results at the senior level, highlighting plans to establish a clear pathway for female players from grassroots football through youth national teams to the senior side.



Waldrum’s ambitions now present an interesting challenge for the Scorchers, who reached the 2026 WAFCON final and secured their maiden World Cup qualification under outgoing head coach Lovemore Fazili.



While the team has already demonstrated its ability to compete at continental level, the new coach believes a more organised defence and greater control of possession will be necessary to meet the demands of the global stage.



With limited preparation windows remaining, the challenge will be how quickly Waldrum can introduce his philosophy without disrupting the qualities that made Malawi one of Africa’s most exciting women’s football teams.