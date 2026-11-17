Government has frozen accounts linked to the K2.6 billion transaction between the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) and M & M Global Law Consultants.



Secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda has confirmed that government has also instituted an investigation into the matter.



Advertisements The development comes after Egenco Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya defended and justified the payment, saying the money was paid to the law firm for its services in recovering approximately K30 billion owed to the electricity generator by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom).



However, the payment has sparked public debate, with some Malawians questioning why a government-owned company would engage an external law firm to handle debt recovery instead of relying on its in-house legal team or the Attorney General’s office.



Others have raised concerns over the amount involved, describing the arrangement as potentially wasteful and questioning whether public resources were used appropriately.



Advertisements The issue was initially brought to public attention by lawyer Alexious Kamangila, who questioned the K2.6 billion payment and called for accountability.



In response, Egenco issued a statement dismissing allegations of wrongdoing and clarifying that the payment was made for legal services rendered in the recovery of the outstanding debt from Escom.



The government’s decision to freeze the accounts and launch an investigation is expected to shed more light on the controversial transaction.