A 13-year-old schoolboy has died after lightning struck him and his mother near their home in Nsanje District on Tuesday evening.



The victim, Mphatso Lingstone Butao, was a Standard 6 learner at Kaloga Primary School.



Both Mphatso and his mother reportedly lost consciousness when lightning struck them during the evening.



Although his mother later regained consciousness, the young boy remained unresponsive, forcing his family to rush him to hospital for emergency medical attention.



The family travelled about 30 kilometres to Sorgin Hospital, hoping doctors could save his life.



However, their desperate journey ended in tragedy when medical personnel examined the boy and confirmed that he had died.



His mother survived the strike, but the family is now mourning the loss of a son whose life was cut short in a sudden weather tragedy.