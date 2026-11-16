Egenco pays K2.6bn to recover K30bn

A K2.6 billion payment to a law firm has put a state-owned power company under scrutiny, with questions mounting over why recovering its own money came at such a huge cost.



The Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) paid M&M Global Law Consultants 15 percent of the approximately K30 billion it recovered from the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom), triggering questions about the deal and who approved it.



Advertisements In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, William Liabunya, Egenco has defended the payment, dismissing social media allegations that some of its executives personally benefited from the legal fees.



Egenco said the debt arose from outstanding payments related to power trading, which had left Escom owing the company approximately K30 billion.



The company explained that it engaged M&M Global Law Consultants after exhausting the necessary procedures to recover the outstanding money, adding that the law firm’s services facilitated the recovery.



Advertisements However, the payment has raised questions about why a government-owned company had to spend billions on an external law firm instead of using its in-house legal team or seeking assistance from the Attorney General’s office.



Critics have also questioned whether paying K2.6 billion to recover K30 billion represents value for public money, particularly when the arrangement involves two state-owned companies.



The controversy has intensified calls for transparency, with questions emerging over who approved the agreement, how the 15 percent legal fee was determined and whether the engagement followed public procurement and accountability requirements.