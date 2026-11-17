The court hearing in the case involving Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has been adjourned to next week.



The case is expected to return to court on November 24, 2026.



Defence lawyer Gladwell Majekete said the adjournment follows the unavailability of a key State witness who was expected to testify on Tuesday due to unforeseen inconveniences.



Namiwa was arrested on 30 July 2026 following remarks he allegedly made during an interview on Luntha Television on 28 July.



The State alleges the remarks amounted to treason and publishing false news likely to cause fear and alarm. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.



CDEDI Communication Officer Promise Thom confirmed the development to the media, saying the organisation will continue updating on further developments.