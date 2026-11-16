Fuel crisis turns deadly at filling station

A fuel attendant has died after being struck by a motorist scrambling to buy fuel at a filling station in Lilongwe, amid growing tensions over persistent shortages.



The deceased has been identified as Innocent Chilambe, who worked at Petroda Filling Station near Salima Turn-off.



An eyewitness, Alick Phiri, said the incident happened last night when chaos erupted at the station as motorists struggled to access fuel.



Chilambe is expected to be buried tomorrow at Jali in Zomba District.



Police are yet to comment on the incident, with efforts underway to obtain their official account of what happened.



The incident comes amid a worsening fuel crisis that has left motorists across Malawi struggling to find fuel for the past three months.



The shortages have increasingly triggered confrontations and physical fights among motorists competing to access the limited supplies.



Several political leaders, including former President Lazarus Chakwera, former Vice-President Michael Usi and UTM president Dalitso Kabambe, have called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government to take urgent action to address the crisis, which continues to disrupt economic activities.



Meanwhile, the government says it is working to resolve the shortages, blaming limited foreign exchange (forex) for the country’s inability to import adequate fuel supplies.