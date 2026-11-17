A new borehole has brought relief to families in Siliuka Village, Kasungu, who previously endured days without bathing and sometimes went without cooking because of the struggle to find water.



Before the intervention, residents under Group Village Headman Siliuka in the area of Traditional Authority Simlemba depended on unprotected water sources, including the Luweredzi River, where people also bathed and washed clothes.



This exposed households to potential health risks as they collected water for drinking and other domestic uses.

Mwaulambo

The search for water was particularly difficult for women, who sometimes woke up at 3am and walked long distances to reach the river.



Deborah Banda, 46, said the search for water often forced women to wake up as early as 3am and walk long distances, sometimes returning around 6am. She said accessing another borehole was equally difficult because of long queues, which sometimes forced people to spend the night waiting for their turn to draw water.



“Sometimes a whole day would pass without us cooking. We could even spend two or three days without bathing, only managing to find water for cooking,” said Mrs Dzonzi.



She said the borehole provided by The Sonder Project had significantly reduced their suffering, giving families easier access to water and restoring dignity to their daily lives.



Group Village Headman Siliuka also welcomed the intervention, saying the community had previously endured serious water shortages, with some residents forced to drink water from unprotected sources.



However, he appealed for more support, saying three other group village headmen in the area were still struggling to access safe water.

Advertisements

Drawing water from unprotected water source

Siliuka said the availability of water had also given him hope of pursuing development initiatives in his village, including making bricks from April.



He further urged residents to take responsibility for protecting the borehole against damage to ensure that it continued serving the community.



The Sonder Project Country Director, Beria Mwaulambo, said the organisation decided to drill the borehole after recognising the severity of water challenges in the area.



She said the organisation had drilled eight boreholes this year, bringing the total number drilled in Kasungu since its establishment in 2020 to 38.