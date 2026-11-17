A 64-year-old man has been arrested after police found him carrying a bag containing assorted medical drugs without proper documentation at a roadblock in Chileka, Blantyre.



According to Chileka Police spokesperson Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo, the suspect, identified as Ronald Makondetsa, hails from Chiwalika Village, Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu District.



Advertisements Makondetsa was arrested on November 14, 2026, at around 9pm at Ngumbe Roadblock after police officers stopped a bus and searched it following a tip-off from members of the public.



During the search, officers discovered a bag containing various medical drugs. When asked to produce documents authorising his possession of the drugs, Makondetsa presented paperwork that did not match the medicines he was carrying.



The seized drugs include 180 antiretroviral tablets, 90 Gentamicin eye preparations, 805 Rifampicin tablets, another 560 red Rifampicin tablets, 1,000 DOR ADO tablets, 4,000 Indomethacin capsules, 2,000 Bactrim tablets and assorted quantities of Lofinac and other medicines.



Advertisements Police also reported recovering 508,000 Lofinac tablets, although the quantity has yet to be independently clarified.



Phillipo said the suspect remains in custody pending court proceedings.



Police have urged members of the public to continue sharing information with law enforcement agencies, saying community cooperation is key to fighting crime.