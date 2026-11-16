77 arrested in nationwide illegal fuel crackdown

Police have arrested 77 people for suspected involvement in illegal fuel trading as nationwide operations targeting the illegal handling and sale of petroleum products continue across Malawi.



The arrests were made between October 10 and November 11, 2026, during joint operations conducted by the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).



According to MPS, 29 suspects were arrested between October 10 and 31, while another 48 were apprehended between November 1 and 11, bringing the total to 77.



The operations have also resulted in the recovery of 9,537 litres of fuel, comprising 5,434 litres of petrol and 4,103 litres of diesel.

Arrested

In a statement, MPS Public Relations Officer Senior Superintendent Gladys Chiwaula said the operations are targeting the illegal possession, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of petroleum products.



The police have warned that storing fuel in residential houses, shops and other unauthorised premises exposes communities to fire outbreaks, explosions, injuries and loss of life and property.



MPS has since urged the public to buy fuel only from authorised filling stations and report suspected illegal fuel activities to the nearest police station.



The Service has also warned people against assaulting, threatening or obstructing police officers deployed at filling stations, saying anyone involved in such conduct will face the law.