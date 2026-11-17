Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has suffered a major legal setback after the High Court dismissed its application seeking permission to challenge its deregistration by the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA).



In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Judge Howard Pemba found that HRDC had failed to demonstrate an arguable case that would justify granting permission for a judicial review of the regulator’s decision.



Advertisements Attorney General Frank Mbeta, who represented NGORA in the matter, confirmed the development in an interview, saying the court was satisfied that the authority had followed the required legal procedures before deregistering the human rights organisation.



NGORA deregistered HRDC with effect from November 3, 2026, citing its failure to submit audited financial statements and annual returns for 2023, 2024 and 2025, alongside its failure to notify the authority of changes to its board and governance structure.



The regulator maintained that the organisation had been given an extension until July 31, 2026, to submit the outstanding documents but failed to comply with the requirements under the NGO regulatory framework.



Advertisements However, HRDC, through its chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa, had disputed the decision, describing the deregistration as politically motivated and arguing that it was intended to silence the organisation’s human rights advocacy and its role in holding government accountable.



The coalition also maintained that deregistration did not strip it of its constitutional right to operate as a civil society organisation.



Tuesday’s ruling is a fresh blow to HRDC’s efforts to overturn the deregistration, as the organisation has failed to secure permission to take the matter to a substantive judicial review.

For now, NGORA’s decision remains in force, leaving the coalition with another legal hurdle in its fight against the regulator.