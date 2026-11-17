Malawians are once again being asked to believe that fuel shortages will soon ease, despite previous government assurances that failed to translate into reliable supplies at filling stations.



Government Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has now promised significant improvements in fuel availability in the coming days, but his failure to provide a definite arrival date has raised fresh questions about whether authorities have a concrete solution to the crisis.



Advertisements Speaking on Times Radio’s Kulinji programme on Tuesday, Namalomba said the Ministry of Finance had released US$30 million for fuel procurement, while Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) had also purchased 100 million litres of fuel.



However, he could not tell Malawians when the fuel would arrive, saying unexpected road disruptions could make government appear to have misled the public.



“What Malawians want is to find fuel available at every filling station, rather than being told that fuel trucks have left Dar es Salaam and are passing through certain places,” he said.



Advertisements His latest assurance comes barely weeks after the Energy Minister made similar promises of improved fuel availability, only for motorists to continue enduring long queues and finding empty filling stations in the days that followed.



For motorists, transport operators and businesses bearing the cost of the shortages, another promise offers little comfort when there is no clear timeline for restoring normal supplies. The repeated assurances are also raising questions about government’s ability to turn announcements into tangible relief.



Government has previously attributed the shortages to foreign exchange constraints and logistical challenges affecting the procurement and transportation of petroleum products into the country.



Advertisements But energy expert Grain Malunga believes Malawi’s decision to abandon the Government-to-Government (G2G) fuel procurement arrangement may have contributed to the country’s current predicament.



In an interview with Malawi24, Malunga said Malawi could have avoided some of the current challenges had authorities maintained the arrangement, which he considers more efficient.



“If the government had proceeded with G2G, we could not have experienced this situation,” he said.



Malunga has challenged authorities to return to the drawing board, review the country’s fuel procurement strategy and consider reinstating the G2G arrangement as part of efforts to address the persistent shortages.



“We need to go back to the drawing board, rethink our fuel procurement strategies and also reintroduce the Government-to-Government system,” he said.



On criticism surrounding the Energy Minister’s earlier promises, Malunga argued that resolving the crisis should not be left to one individual, saying it requires coordinated action from government and other stakeholders.



He has also urged authorities to introduce measures that would increase foreign exchange inflows, including lifting the ban on gold and other mineral exports to allow the country to earn more forex.