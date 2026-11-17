The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has called on the government to abolish deputy minister positions and reduce the cabinet to 15 ministers as part of measures to curb public spending amid growing economic challenges facing ordinary Malawians.



CAMA Executive Director John Kapito said the government should cut unnecessary expenditure instead of asking struggling citizens to tighten their belts, arguing that many households have already reached the limit of what they can sacrifice.



Advertisements Kapito said many Malawians could no longer afford three meals a day, pay school fees, or meet basic household expenses, while others struggle to afford transport and electricity bills.



Apart from reducing the Cabinet, CAMA wants the government to limit the number of permanent secretaries to 15 and directors to 20 while stopping the purchase and use of VX vehicles by deputy ministers and directors.



The association has also called for an end to corruption in public procurement, a suspension of new vehicle purchases until hospitals have adequate medicines and an end to unexplained private visits by the president.



Advertisements CAMA further wants government officials to travel to economy class, limit official delegations to three people unless Parliament approves otherwise, and conduct government meetings virtually to reduce expenditure.



The association has also demanded weekly publication of government expenditure reports and an end to the use of public funds for political campaign rallies disguised as government activities, insisting that austerity measures must begin at State House.