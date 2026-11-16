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Police arrest 11 ‘dobadobas’ over passport scams

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11 Suspectsjpg- Malawi24

Central West Region Police arrested 11 people on November 16 following reports of passport scams at the Lilongwe Immigration Offices in Area 4.

According to Central Region Police spokesperson Foster Benjamin, detectives from the region and Lilongwe Police Station, together with the uniformed Rapid Response Team, followed up on complaints and arrested the men.

They are accused of defrauding passport applicants.

The suspects are Hasten Chelewani, 58; Patson Zgambo, 52; Moses Kabekere, 60; Issa Simbi, 30; Richard Phiri, 50; Kingsley Banda, 40; Chester Lazo, 45; Philemon Lada, 42; Elton Kaipa, 33; Innocent Nkhudzi, 23; and Jekapu Makisoni, 36.

Benjamin said the suspects have been charged with impersonating public officers and are expected to appear in court soon.

Police have warned ‘dobadobas’ to stay away from Immigration offices or face the consequences.

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