The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has cancelled demonstrations scheduled for today after police raised concerns over their ability to provide security.



HRDC Chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa said the Malawi Police Service informed the organisation that its officers would be committed to providing security for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) celebrations marking one year since the party assumed power, also scheduled for tomorrow.



Advertisements Kaiyatsa said the decision was made to avoid exposing demonstrators and members of the public to security risks in the absence of adequate police protection.



“Given the importance of public safety, HRDC and its district coordination teams have decided not to proceed with the demonstrations in the absence of adequate security arrangements. This is a precautionary decision taken to protect prospective demonstrators and the wider public,” he said.



However, Kaiyatsa stressed that cancelling the demonstrations does not mean the coalition has abandoned its concerns or its commitment to peaceful and lawful civic action.



Advertisements He said HRDC expects the police to provide adequate security on the rescheduled date to allow citizens to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly and demonstration without undue interference.



Kaiyatsa said said the coalition would announce new dates for the demonstrations in due course.