Malawi’s media fraternity is mourning the death of Pauline Kaude, a government communications officer who previously served as Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Gender.

Kaude died on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2026, at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe, where she was receiving treatment.

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At the time of her death, she was working at the Ministry of Information after being seconded there by the government from the Ministry of Gender, where she had served as a PRO and maintained professional relations with journalists.

During her time at the Ministry of Gender, Kaude played an important role in facilitating communication between the institution and the media, engaging reporters and providing information on the ministry’s activities.

Her government career also included serving as a District Information Officer (DIO) for Ntchisi District, where she was involved in public information and communication work.

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Mphatso Mkuonera, her workmate at the Ministry of Information, joined others in mourning her death, describing her passing as the loss of a colleague and public servant whose life touched many people.

“Today, we mourn not just the loss of a former colleague and public servant, but the departure of a life that touched others in ways that words may never fully capture,” Mkuonera wrote in a tribute.

Sydney Chaima, who works with Trans World Radio (TWR), also remembered Kaude as his former boss at Ntchisi District Council, describing her death as a great loss.

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The tributes reflect the relationships Kaude built during her years in government service, particularly with colleagues and media practitioners who interacted with her in the course of her duties.

Her death has left colleagues and members of the media fraternity remembering her professional contribution, as condolences continue to pour in for her family, friends and former workmates.