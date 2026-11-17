Ministry of Justice has declined to register the People Over Politics Foundation, an organisation established by Vitumbiko Mumba.



The Ministry says its decision not to register the organisation was based on concerns that it could pose a threat to public security.



Advertisements The rejection has prompted Mumba’s legal team to challenge the Minister of Justice’s decision through a judicial review application.



The development adds to an ongoing disagreement between the foundation and the Registrar General’s Office over its efforts to obtain official registration.



According to local media, Minister of Justice Charles Mhango informed the applicants that their application for incorporation had been rejected under the applicable provisions of the law on grounds of public security.



Advertisements This was despite the Registrar General having examined the applicants’ submissions and recommended that the Minister approve the application.



Blair Mhone, the foundation’s Communications Director, has confirmed the rejection to local media but declined to disclose the specific issues behind the government’s security concerns.



Mhone said the organisation has opted to challenge the decision through the courts.



Advertisements The foundation, which was officially launched on October 2, 2026, aims to empower young Malawians to take up leadership roles, innovate and contribute to the country’s economic development independently of partisan politics.



Its objectives include promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), supporting young innovators and entrepreneurs, creating economic opportunities and encouraging ethical leadership.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice has declined to comment on the matter, saying it is now before the courts.