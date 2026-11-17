The search for a 26-year-old man feared drowned at Dziwe la Nkhalamba on Mount Mulanje has been suspended after rescuers struggled to overcome dangerous conditions and a lack of essential equipment.



Blessings Mwenelupembe, who hails from Blantyre, went missing on Sunday after swimming in the pool, prompting a search operation that continued until Tuesday without success.



Advertisements Search team leader Kingsley Mmambo told local media that the team had been forced to suspend the operation due to harsh weather conditions and inadequate equipment.



Mmambo said rescuers faced several challenges, including the pool’s extreme depth, freezing water temperatures and poor underwater visibility, making it difficult for divers to search safely.



He said the team launched the operation on Sunday and continued working until Tuesday but failed to find Mwenelupembe.



Advertisements The suspension leaves the fate of the missing man unknown as efforts to locate him remain unsuccessful.



Dziwe la Nkhalamba, which is approximately 60 metres deep, is among the scenic attractions on Mount Mulanje and draws tourists from across Malawi and abroad.