Usi tells DPP to stop political fights

…backs Chakwera’s G-to-G fuel deal



Former Vice-President Michael Usi has challenged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government to stop trading political blows with the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and instead tackle the economic hardships choking Malawians.



Speaking to journalists on Monday, Usi said it was disappointing that the ruling party was preparing to celebrate one year in power while the country remained trapped in fuel shortages, foreign exchange problems and other economic challenges.



He questioned why government was allowing political confrontations over electoral matters to take centre stage when ordinary Malawians were struggling to keep businesses running and meet their daily needs.



Usi also raised alarm over allegations that some individuals within government were contributing to the worsening fuel crisis, saying those responsible must face the law.



“Fuel shortages are a matter of life and death and should therefore be treated with the urgency they deserve,” he said.



He added that when government invites him to discuss possible solutions to the crisis, he wants police officers present, with handcuffs ready to arrest those responsible for creating or worsening the shortages.



On foreign exchange shortages, Usi questioned the decision to charter aircraft for President Peter Mutharika’s international trips when government already has two aircraft procured from China for VVIP transportation.



He also demanded accountability over proceeds from gold, arguing that the mineral should be helping Malawi generate much-needed foreign exchange.



Turning to possible solutions, Usi threw his weight behind the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel procurement arrangement introduced by the previous MCP administration, questioning why the DPP government abandoned it after assuming power last year.



“I do not understand why this was abandoned,” he said when asked whether the arrangement formed part of his proposed solutions to the fuel crisis.



Usi argued that the arrangement was a workable system used by several countries and said he would demand an explanation from government for discontinuing it.



During a press briefing on Friday, former President Lazarus Chakwera also defended the G-to-G arrangement, describing it as a solution to Malawi’s persistent fuel shortages.



Usi further accused political parties of wasting time trying to prove that they are better than their predecessors instead of building on initiatives that could benefit the country.



He insisted that his willingness to help government was not a bid for a political appointment, saying he had no interest in seeking a ministerial position after serving as Vice-President.



“I was once the Vice-President of this country, and that position is far greater than any other role I could be offered, including a ministerial position, which is relatively lower,” he said.