Man feared drowned at Mount Mulanje

A swimming trip at one of Malawi’s popular tourist attractions has ended in tragedy fears after a 26-year-old man went missing in the waters of Dziwe la Nkhalamba on Mount Mulanje.



The man has been identified as Blessings Mwenelupembe, a resident of Machinjiri in Blantyre, who reportedly went swimming at the site yesterday.



Advertisements Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Innocent Moses, says police officers and a rescue team rushed to the scene after receiving a report about the incident but could not find him.



Moses says the search operation is continuing as authorities try to establish Mwenelupembe’s whereabouts.



The incident has prompted police to warn visitors against swimming and other recreational activities at the mountain without proper safety guidance.



Advertisements Moses has urged people visiting Mount Mulanje to engage the services of tour guides, saying they have the experience and knowledge needed to protect tourists.



He says tour guides are also familiar with safety and rescue procedures, which could help prevent accidents at the mountain.