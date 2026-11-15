Over 20 arrested in fuel crackdown

Malawi24 estimates that at least 20 people have been arrested across the country between October and November 2026 for allegedly possessing, storing, transporting or selling petroleum products without the required permits, with the actual number potentially higher.



The estimate is based on cases of arrests reported by various media outlets during the two-month period.



On October 12, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) and the Malawi Police Service launched a joint operation to curb illegal fuel trading across the country.



In a joint warning, the two institutions said they had intensified enforcement operations targeting the illegal storage, transportation, distribution and sale of fuel and other regulated energy products.



The reported arrests have occurred in several districts, including Balaka, Mangochi, Mulanje, Lilongwe, Nkhotakota, Salima, Zomba and Liwonde, as police intensify operations against illegal fuel trading.



Meanwhile, four people have so far been convicted and fined by the courts for offences involving the illegal possession, storage and transportation of petroleum products.



In Lilongwe, businessman Andrew Mwandira was fined K4 million, while three men in Nkhotakota were each fined K800,000 for transporting 670 litres of petrol without permits.



The four convictions have resulted in combined fines of K6.4 million, with the petrol seized in the Nkhotakota case forfeited to government.



Reacting to the arrests, Minibus Owners Association of Malawi General Secretary Coxley Kamange commended MERA and the Malawi Police Service for intensifying the crackdown, saying the operations are helping to curb the illegal fuel trade, which is also contributing to rising transport fares.



“We are urging the police to continue making arrests and prosecuting those involved in illegal fuel trading. We believe this will go a long way in addressing the problem,” said Kamange.