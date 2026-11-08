King James Phiri draws crowds for new album launch

A spirit of anticipation and worship has gripped Robins Park in Blantyre as hundreds of gospel music enthusiasts gather for the launch of renowned Malawian gospel artist King James Phiri’s latest album, Kwandisekelera Ndikumwamba.



The celebrated musician, widely known for his popular song Mukumane ndi Moyo Wanga, has attracted significant attention as fans from across the country converge to witness the unveiling of his newest musical project.



Advertisements The venue has been transformed into a vibrant centre of praise and fellowship, with worshippers and gospel music lovers filling the grounds ahead of the much-anticipated launch. The event is bringing together people from different backgrounds in a celebration of faith, music and Christian unity.



Adding to the excitement are performances from several established gospel artists and groups. Among those scheduled to take the stage are Ndirande Anglican Voices, Thoko Anaphi Katimba, and Sir Norman Phiri, whose performances are expected to provide memorable moments for the audience.



Their participation is set to enhance an event already marked by high expectations, as supporters eagerly await an opportunity to experience songs from the new album for the first time.



Advertisements The launch is Phiri’s another milestone in a gospel music career that has earned him a loyal following and a respected place in Malawi’s gospel music industry.