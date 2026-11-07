Mzimba businesses set for major financial boost

Hundreds of small businesses in Mzimba are on the verge of a major financial breakthrough after struggling for years with limited capital, with 402 enterprises now set to receive funding designed to expand businesses, boost household incomes and strengthen economic independence.



The beneficiaries, selected under the Social Protection for Gender Empowerment and Resilience (SP-GEAR) Programme, include 180 women-led businesses and 222 business groups that have been approved for seed capital to grow their enterprises and create new economic opportunities across the district.



Advertisements Speaking during a beneficiary endorsement meeting on Friday, M’mbelwa District Council Director of Planning and Economic Development, Dr Willard Chirwa, said the initiative is expected to help vulnerable households move beyond survival by investing in productive businesses capable of generating sustainable income.



Chirwa said the programme aligns with Malawi 2063, the country’s long-term development strategy, which places wealth creation at the centre of national transformation efforts.



He expressed confidence that the support would help beneficiaries strengthen their enterprises, improve living standards and contribute meaningfully to local economic growth.



Advertisements Community Development Officer for Mzimba, Winnie Migodi, revealed that each of the 180 women-led businesses will receive more than K500,000, while the 222 business groups are expected to get over K700,000 each.



Migodi said the programme also targets beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer Programme, encouraging them to invest in income-generating ventures that can reduce long-term dependence on social support.



She noted that the intervention is intended to create lasting economic opportunities for vulnerable families while building financial resilience at household level.



Advertisements The programme is being implemented by M’mbelwa District Council in partnership with the Creative Centre for Community Mobilization (CRECCOM), with funding from the European Union, Ireland and the Government of Malawi through UNICEF.



CRECCOM District Projects Officer for Mzimba, Alfred Chiphaka, said beneficiaries will be required to undergo business management training before receiving the funds.



According to Chiphaka, the training will equip participants with skills in financial management, enterprise development and business sustainability to help ensure the investments deliver long-term benefits.



Meanwhile, Mzimba District Gender Officer, Naomi Mwale, described women’s economic empowerment as a critical tool in the fight against gender-based violence.



Mwale said financial dependence often traps some women in abusive relationships, making access to economic opportunities an important pathway towards independence, dignity and personal security.



She expressed hope that the programme will enable more women to gain control of their finances while helping reduce cases of gender-based violence in communities across the district.



If successful, the SP-GEAR Programme could transform hundreds of small enterprises and provide vulnerable households in Mzimba with a stronger foundation for economic self-reliance.