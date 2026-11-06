Police seize 1,500 litres of fuel in Lilongwe

Police in the Central West Region have arrested a 36-year-old businessman after seizing 1,500 litres of fuel suspected to have been illegally stored at his shop in Chinsapo 2, Lilongwe.



The suspect, identified as Andrew Mwandira, was arrested during an operation conducted by police officers at Chinsapo 2 Stage.



During the operation, officers discovered 820 litres of diesel, 680 litres of petrol and 175 litres of oil at the suspect’s shop.



Mwandira, who hails from Mswamphira Village, Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba District, has been charged with illegal possession of liquid petroleum.



Police say he is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge.



Meanwhile, Central West Region police have warned traders against dealing in illegally stored fuel, saying they will continue conducting operations to seize such products and arrest those involved.



The police have also urged traders to stop the risky business, warning that illegal fuel storage poses a danger to traders and surrounding communities.