OMFIN wins microfinance award

Old Mutual Finance (OMFIN) Limited has earned recognition for its Golden Reserve product, which aims to help pensioners access money from their retirement income while protecting their financial future.



The company received the award at the Malawi Microfinance Network (MAMN) 4th Annual Lake Conference Excellence Awards held at Mogfords Lake Resort in Mangochi on October 25, 2026.



OMFIN General Manager Kisa Mwelefu Kalolokesya said the recognition was particularly encouraging for the company, which only started operating in 2025.



“As a new company, being recognised for having a breakthrough product is truly heart-warming,” said Kalolokesya.



He said the company was proud to receive the 2026 award through its Golden Reserve Solution, a product designed to help pensioners unlock value from their retirement income while safeguarding their financial future.



“Our goal is to ensure that no one is excluded when it comes to accessing financial services,” he said.



OMFIN is a non-deposit-taking microfinance institution and a member of the Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited Group.



The company commenced operations in 2025 before being officially launched in August 2026.