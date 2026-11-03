Dossi’s presidential ambition hits court roadblock

Moses Dossi’s ambition to become President of the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) has suffered a setback after the High Court vacated an injunction he obtained to stop the association from proceeding with its 2026 Council of Directors Elections.



Dossi, who previously served as ICTAM Vice President, approached the court after the association’s independent Electoral Committee disqualified his candidature for the presidency on two grounds: his status as a Politically Exposed Person (PEP) and failure to pay his 2025 membership subscription.



Advertisements In its ruling dated November 2, 2026, Justice J. N’riva observed that Dossi had obtained the injunction after failing to disclose essential information about the circumstances surrounding his disqualification.



“However, having heard the application by the defendant, it would appear that the claimant obtained the order having suppressed essential material facts,” reads part of the court order.



The court further noted that Dossi had not served ICTAM with the injunction despite obtaining it under conditions requiring urgent action. According to the ruling, the association only became aware of the order through media reports.



Advertisements “The view of this Court is that having obtained the order of an interlocutory injunction on a basis of extreme urgency, the claimant had to serve the defendant with corresponding urgency,” the order states.



Justice N’riva also questioned whether Dossi had approached the court in good faith, particularly after considering that his disqualification was not based exclusively on his politically exposed person status.



The court noted that failure to pay membership fees was another ground cited by the Electoral Committee, while observing that the relevant provision concerning politically exposed persons had been included in ICTAM’s electoral framework on November 22, 2025.



Advertisements The dispute dates back to the 2024 electoral process, when Dossi intended to contest for two positions simultaneously: Vice President and Executive Member responsible for Corporate Relations. Disagreements over the matter contributed to the postponement of the elections, which were eventually held on November 24, 2024, with Dossi elected Vice President.



Following the disagreements, ICTAM undertook a review of its Constitution and developed a new Electoral Code, which was adopted at its 2025 Annual General Meeting.



The revised framework introduced eligibility requirements for candidates seeking leadership positions, including restrictions relating to politically exposed persons and membership in good standing.



When Dossi sought to contest for the presidency in 2026, the Electoral Committee ruled that he did not meet the requirements because of his PEP status and failure to pay his 2025 membership subscription.



He appealed the decision to ICTAM’s Ethics and Compliance Committee, which serves as the association’s electoral appeals body. However, the committee dismissed his appeal on October 20, 2026, upholding the Electoral Committee’s decision.



Dossi subsequently obtained an injunction from the High Court restraining ICTAM from proceeding with its elections, prompting the association to engage its legal representatives to challenge the order.



In discharging the injunction, the court set aside the order that had temporarily stopped the electoral process.



The ruling, however, concerned the injunction and did not constitute a final determination of the substantive dispute over Dossi’s eligibility to contest for the presidency.



Following the court’s decision, ICTAM confirmed that its Council of Directors Elections would proceed on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.



The development leaves Dossi’s presidential ambition facing the electoral eligibility decisions already upheld by the association’s Ethics and Compliance Committee, as ICTAM prepares to elect its next leadership.