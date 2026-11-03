Atupele defends government criticism

As Malawians grapple with soaring living costs, persistent fuel shortages and an economy under strain, United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has defended his continued criticism of government, insisting that political leaders have a duty to speak out on issues affecting ordinary citizens.



Muluzi was responding to a Daily Times article which questioned the frequent use of social media by opposition leaders to challenge government decisions and policies, particularly on economic matters.



Advertisements In the article, the newspaper challenged Muluzi and UTM president Dalitso Kabambe to move beyond criticism and explain how they would tackle issues such as public debt, agricultural productivity, industrialisation and social protection.



But Muluzi insisted that holding government accountable and presenting alternative ideas remain central to the opposition’s role, while urging greater focus on the economic and social difficulties confronting Malawians.





Through his WhatsApp Channel, the UDF leader argued that the focus should instead be on the serious challenges facing Malawians, including foreign exchange shortages, fuel scarcity, unemployment and the rising cost of living.



Advertisements He questioned why such issues were not receiving greater prominence in mainstream media coverage despite their direct impact on citizens’ daily lives.



Muluzi also highlighted problems in healthcare, water supply, electricity and agriculture, saying the challenges require urgent attention and serious national discussion.



“As opposition leaders, our responsibility is to hold government accountable, offer credible alternatives and contribute practical solutions,” Muluzi said.



Advertisements He maintained that raising concerns about governance and the economy is part of the opposition’s democratic role and should not be viewed as a distraction from national issues.



Muluzi pointed to his Business First Strategy as an example of his efforts to develop practical solutions for Malawi’s economic transformation. He said leaders who aspire to govern should not wait for election campaigns before preparing policy alternatives.



“The 2030 elections may be some distance away, but preparing to govern effectively starts today. Malawi needs serious debate, credible policies and solutions, not distractions,” he said.



The former cabinet minister said Malawi’s development depends on meaningful public debate and the willingness of leaders to address the challenges affecting ordinary people.