HRDC plans demos over fuel shortages, blackouts

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has announced plans to hold peaceful demonstrations to demand the resignation of the Minister of Energy over persistent fuel shortages and electricity blackouts.



HRDC believes the Minister has failed to show the leadership, competence and urgency needed to address the crisis.



Advertisements In a statement seen by this publication, HRDC said the demonstrations will take place in Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu over the persistent fuel shortages and electricity blackouts affecting Malawians.



“We therefore demand the immediate resignation of the Minister of Energy,” part of the statement reads.



The statement which has been signed by HRDC Vice-Chairperson Madalitso Banda and National Coordinator Kelvin Chirwa, on behalf of the HRDC Board of Directors indicates that the demos will run on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.



Advertisements The coalition said Malawians have for weeks endured long hours and nights in queues at filling stations, while businesses, transport operators and households continue to suffer from unreliable electricity supply.



It noted that the Minister had earlier assured the nation that the situation would normalise by 20 October 2026, but said the assurance has not translated into meaningful improvement.



The coalition added that it will also demand concrete and sustainable measures to restore reliable fuel supplies and electricity across the country.



Advertisements The coalition stressed that the demonstrations will be peaceful, lawful and unarmed, in exercise of the right to assemble and demonstrate guaranteed under Section 38 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.