Malawi’s football coaches get a second chance at the top

After a decade without a CAF A Coaching Course in Malawi, 25 coaches are preparing to return to the classroom in an opportunity that could shape their careers and the future of the country’s football.



The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will commence the advanced coaching programme on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, at Mpira Village in Blantyre, bringing together coaches from national teams, domestic clubs, academies and regional football structures.



Advertisements Among those selected are former Flames players Joseph Kamwendo, Jimmy Zakazaka and Robert Ng’ambi, who are now pursuing opportunities to strengthen their knowledge and experience in coaching after their playing careers.



The group also includes established coaches such as Malawi Women’s National Team head coach Lovemore Fazili, Men’s National Team assistant coach Prichard Mwansa, Under-20 head coach Enos Chatama and Masters Football Club head coach Peter Mponda.



Their participation highlights the growing importance of coaching education, as former players and experienced coaches seek to improve their technical knowledge and contribute to developing the next generation of football talent.



Advertisements Four female coaches, Carolyne Phiri, Chisomo Nkhoma, Linda Kasenda and Karen Chawula, have also secured places on the programme, adding to the representation of women in Malawi’s coaching structures.



FAM last organised a CAF A Coaching Course in 2016 before CAF directed its member associations to suspend existing coaching courses and develop customised coaching manuals. The association subsequently worked to align its coaching education programmes with CAF’s revised framework.