Impunity for crimes against journalists persists in Malawi

The Malawi chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Malawi) has expressed concern that attacks on journalists in the country continue to go unpunished.



In a statement marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, MISA Malawi said it was concerned about the continued failure to investigate and prosecute those responsible for criminal acts against media workers.



The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed November 2 as the day, urging member states, including Malawi, to take definite measures against the culture of impunity.



The organisation explained that this culture means those who attack, kidnap or even kill journalists rarely face arrest, prosecution or punishment.



This year’s theme is “Threats evolve. Impunity endures,” which highlights how new technologies and weapons are changing the ways journalists are attacked while perpetrators still escape punishment.



MISA Malawi said journalists in the country continue to face physical assaults and violence, online harassment and bullying, arbitrary arrests and detentions, and threats and intimidation, yet the perpetrators are not held to account.



The organisation believes this impunity is fuelling violence, as attackers know that the police and other prosecuting agencies will not investigate or prosecute them.



The organisation said it receives reports of corporate and politically powerful individuals threatening journalists with violence.



However, the affected journalists often choose to stay silent because they believe reporting such people to the police will lead to no action.



MISA Malawi said intimidation, state inaction and the silence of victims contribute to a shrinking journalistic space and weaken press freedom.