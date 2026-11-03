South African police rescue Ulemu Bus boss

South African police have rescued Ulemu Bus Company director Felix Yembekezani, who was kidnapped by armed robbers in Johannesburg.



The rescue comes days after reports emerged that two Ulemu Bus officials had been abducted in Johannesburg, prompting the matter to be reported to police.



Advertisements The circumstances surrounding the abduction were initially unclear.



The company’s spokesperson, Mphatso Maluza, told local media that 15 armed men stormed the company’s offices in Johannesburg, fired gunshots, stole cash and 10 mobile phones before forcibly taking Yembekezani.



According to Maluza, police have arrested eight suspects, some of whom are South African nationals while others are foreign nationals.



Advertisements “We suspect that some Malawians tipped off the robbers that our boss had arrived in South Africa. When the gang arrived at our offices, they were using a photograph on a phone to identify him among the people they found there,” said Maluza.



Three weeks ago, the company’s warehouse was gutted by fire in an incident suspected to have been a deliberate attack linked to xenophobia.



However, reports linking the fire to a targeted xenophobic attack remain unconfirmed.



Advertisements Ulemu Bus Company operates transport services between Malawi and South Africa.