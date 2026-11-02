Three women accused of dumping newborn in river.

Police in Lilongwe have arrested three women suspected of dumping a newborn baby in the Lilongwe River at Mgubo in Chiwamba.



The baby, believed to have been a day old, was discovered floating in the river on November 1, 2026, by children who were swimming in the area.



Advertisements The children alerted other community members, who later reported the incident to Kanengo Police Station.



Police investigations identified the suspects as Ivy Lyson, 26, Mulitani Chotsani, 31, and Mary Santhe, 40, all from Mgubo Village under Senior Chief Chimutu.



According to police, Lyson was five months pregnant when she started experiencing labour pains on October 31.



Advertisements She reportedly called her neighbour, Chotsani, and her grandmother, Santhe, to assist her with the delivery.



Police say the three women allegedly decided to conceal the birth after the baby was delivered and found dead, before dumping the body in the river.



Lyson reportedly told investigators that the two older women advised her to dispose of the baby in the river. She also claimed that the men she suspected of being responsible for her pregnancy had denied responsibility.



Advertisements Kanengo Police spokesperson Sub-Inspector Macfarlen Mseteka has confirmed the arrest of all three suspects following investigations into the incident.