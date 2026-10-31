Mutharika blames logistics for fuel shortage

President Peter Mutharika has attributed the fuel shortage to logistics challenges and has assured Malawians that fuel is available at regional ports.



Mutharika made the remarks on Saturday as he returned from a private visit abroad.



He said the fuel is there in all the ports in Tanzania, Nacala, Tanga and Dar es Salaam.



“The fuel is there, we have it in all the ports in Tanzania, Nacala, Tanga and Dar es Salaam, but it’s the logistics of getting it to Malawi that is the problem,” he said.



He said he is aware of the challenges Malawians are facing and promised that government will deal with them.



“The problems are really objective conditions beyond our control,” he said.



He asked Malawians to be patient while government does its best to resolve the situation.



Mutharika also said he was in full control of government while away, and he said he was able to connect with Chief Secretary, Justin Adack Saidi about ten times a day.



He acknowledged that some things had been going wrong in the country, which he linked to the political environment.



On electricity, he said he has clear evidence that some of the power problems are man-made.



He warned that those behind such activities will be taken to task, and said the blackouts will end by December because his administration is repairing machines.