Court blocks ICTAM leadership elections

The High Court in Blantyre has stopped the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) from holding its leadership elections scheduled for this month following a legal challenge by Moses Dossi Junior.



The injunction restrains ICTAM from proceeding with the electoral process after the association questioned Dossi’s eligibility to contest for its top leadership position.



ICTAM reportedly argued that Dossi was not qualified to stand because his wife holds a senior position in the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), among other reasons.



High Court Judge Jack Nriva granted the injunction after Dossi approached the court to challenge the association’s position and seek legal protection against the planned electoral process.



The court order effectively puts ICTAM’s leadership elections on hold pending further legal proceedings.