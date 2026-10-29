Grower registration sparks tobacco fears

Malawi could be heading for a difficult tobacco season next year, with thousands of growers yet to secure their place in an industry that remains a major source of the country’s foreign exchange.



Only 70,000 of the estimated 170,000 active tobacco growers had registered under the Know Your Grower (KYG) initiative by October 27, leaving a huge gap that could threaten next year’s production.



The figures mean that nearly six in every 10 active growers are yet to register, raising fears over how many farmers will be eligible to produce and sell tobacco during the next marketing season.



Tobacco Commission Public Relations Officer Telephorus Chigwenembe has urged all growers to register, saying the exercise is essential for farmers to qualify to sell their tobacco next season.



Speaking to Malawi24, Chigwenembe said the initiative seeks to improve the traceability of Malawi’s tobacco and ensure that the country meets international market standards.



He said the commission is also building a comprehensive database of growers to eliminate vendors from the system and ensure that only genuine farmers are recognised.



The registration exercise started on July 27, 2026, with the commission appealing to all growers to complete the process ahead of the next marketing season.



The appeal comes as Malawi joined the world in commemorating World Tobacco Growers Day on Wednesday under the theme, “Ending Child Labour and Promoting Education: A Shared Responsibility for a Brighter Future.”