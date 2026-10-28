PAC says Ansah taking charge may be justifiable

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a grouping of the country’s major religious bodies, has observed that calls for First Vice President Jane Ansah to take charge during the President’s absence may be justifiable.



In a statement issued on 27 October 2026, PAC said President Peter Mutharika’s private visit to South Africa continues to fuel debate on his health despite assurances from government officials.



The committee said it respects private visits and is not making any judgement on incapacitation.



PAC described the length of the absence as abnormal compared with previous visits, noting that the trip is funded by taxpayers at a time when the country is facing fuel and forex challenges.



It asked government to update Malawians so that the clergy can focus their prayers on the President if he is unwell.



The committee also criticised the sidelining of Ansah, saying national events are being presided over by Second Vice President Enock Chihana and senior ministers even though she is willing to attend.



PAC said it welcomes delegation of powers to lower levels but described the consistent sidelining as loud and arguably out of order.



PAC noted that in many countries an announcement is made that the Vice President or Deputy will take charge whenever the Head of State leaves the country.



On a separate matter, PAC formally backed the Speaker’s proposal to establish Joint Parliamentary Committees to promote transparency and accountability in government departments, agencies and ministries.



The committee said the drive is in line with commitments the President made in his State of the Nation Address in February 2026 and should not be selective.



PAC also condemned violence against journalists and party officials during the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Blantyre Synod of the CCAP. It said religious bodies are peace loving and politics should not taint their events.