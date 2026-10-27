Limbe buildings given three-month ultimatum

Owners of buildings marked as unsafe in Limbe market have three months to fix the dangers or risk losing their properties to demolition.



Blantyre City Mayor Jomo Osman has given owners of buildings deemed unsafe in Limbe market three months to address safety concerns or face demolition.



Osman, issued the warning during an inspection exercise in the city, where he marked buildings he considers unsafe with red paint.



He said the structures posed a risk to human life and could cause deaths if owners failed to take corrective measures within the stipulated period.



The mayor also directed shop owners to install spotlights, paint their premises and comply with other safety requirements.



During the exercise, Osman also found young people working in a poorly maintained warehouse under conditions he described as unacceptable.



The facility reportedly lacked a proper emergency exit, while workers operated without protective equipment in a dirty environment.