Masters turn to diesel for Bullets showdown

Masters FC are prepared to purchase diesel to power the floodlights at Bingu National Stadium as they push to move Sunday’s FDH Premiership clash against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets from 15:00 to 18:00.



Masters Chief Executive Officer Kevin Moyo said the club wants to avoid a repeat of previous incidents in which stadium lights went off during matches, proposing generator-powered lighting for the entire game.



“After doing an analysis, we thought that we should go the way international games are played. So we decided to purchase diesel so that the entire match should be run on fuel rather than on electricity,” said Moyo.



He said Masters would meet the diesel costs, with the club and Bullets having agreed to propose the evening kick-off to the Super League of Malawi (Sulom).



The proposal comes as Masters seek to ensure the match can be played without interruptions caused by electricity supply problems, which have previously affected games at the stadium.



Moyo said the club was optimistic that Sulom would respond quickly, allowing both teams to communicate the confirmed kick-off time to supporters and avoid confusion.



The proposed change also comes as Masters have opened advance ticket sales, with Moyo saying an early decision would help the club plan its marketing and give supporters sufficient time to buy tickets.



However, Sulom has announced a 15:00 kick-off, and the proposed 18:00 start remains subject to its approval.



The match is expected to attract considerable interest amid the contest between Bullets and Mighty Wanderers at the top of the league, with Moyo anticipating that supporters of both title contenders will be keen to follow the outcome.

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